Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Dundee has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 54.14, a current ratio of 54.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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Dundee Company Profile

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Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS: DDEJF) is a Canada?based gold mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties across Europe and Africa. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the firm focuses on producing gold and copper through a combination of underground mining, on-site milling and processing, supported by exploration programs designed to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

The company’s primary operating assets include the Chelopech gold-copper mine in Bulgaria and the Tsumeb copper smelter and refinery in Namibia.

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