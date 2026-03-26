CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.85), FiscalAI reports. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 947.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million.

CaliberCos Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWD opened at $1.24 on Thursday. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CaliberCos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWD

About CaliberCos

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Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities.

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