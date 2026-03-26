Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, reports. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 27.37%.The business had revenue of $390.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.75 million.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TGS opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Research downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

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