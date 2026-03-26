Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP) Declines By 90.4%

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,280 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 55,160 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cantor Equity Partners III from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners III presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cantor Equity Partners III alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAEP

Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CAEP opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners III has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAEP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners III by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cantor Equity Partners III by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners III

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.