Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Declines By 68.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 26th total of 343 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cadiz Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CDZIP stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

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Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

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