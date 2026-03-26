Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 14.1%

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $1,351,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,157.89. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 740,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,495,059.52. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,180 shares of company stock worth $6,217,033. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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