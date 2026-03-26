Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Global Payments by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,428,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,772,000 after purchasing an additional 404,918 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.