Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,208 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 26th total of 83,550 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Quantum Biopharma Price Performance

QNTM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 176,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,463. Quantum Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNTM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quantum Biopharma

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

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