Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63. 335,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,345,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLDB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

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Insider Transactions at Solid Biosciences

Trending Headlines about Solid Biosciences

In other news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $170,885.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,675 shares in the company, valued at $532,427. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $516,861.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,795.64. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,546. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded SLDB to “Strong?Buy” on 3/26, signaling increased conviction from another sell?side shop; this upgrade likely supported buying interest. Zacks Article

Truist upgraded SLDB to “Strong?Buy” on 3/26, signaling increased conviction from another sell?side shop; this upgrade likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $11 to $12 and kept an “Overweight” rating (3/25). The new target implies roughly ~58% upside from the referenced $7.61 price, providing a clear catalyst for upside re?rating. Benzinga Article

JPMorgan raised its price target from $11 to $12 and kept an “Overweight” rating (3/25). The new target implies roughly ~58% upside from the referenced $7.61 price, providing a clear catalyst for upside re?rating. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and a $20 target while materially raising near?term EPS forecasts (e.g., Q1 2026 EPS revised from ($0.52) to ($0.35); FY2026 from ($2.12) to ($1.43)) and publishing a multi?year path to profitability (FY2029 $0.89; FY2030 $1.81). The upgrades to estimates and the high $20 target are significant bullish signals for sentiment and valuation. American Banking News Article

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and a $20 target while materially raising near?term EPS forecasts (e.g., Q1 2026 EPS revised from ($0.52) to ($0.35); FY2026 from ($2.12) to ($1.43)) and publishing a multi?year path to profitability (FY2029 $0.89; FY2030 $1.81). The upgrades to estimates and the high $20 target are significant bullish signals for sentiment and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Data providers reported a “large increase” in short interest for March but the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/error issue and is not a reliable signal. Investors should treat short?interest headlines cautiously until corrected filings are available.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 7.2%

The stock has a market cap of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

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Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.

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