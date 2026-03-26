The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

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Chewy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,644. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Chewy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Further Reading

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