Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,772 shares, an increase of 362.9% from the February 26th total of 1,679 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKTW traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 43,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, life-transforming gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on inherited genetic disorders, leveraging both lentiviral and adeno-associated virus (AAV) platforms to deliver corrective genes. Rocket’s lead programs include treatments for conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), Danon disease and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), each of which represents a high unmet medical need in the pediatric population.

Founded in 2015, Rocket Pharmaceuticals went public in 2018 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RCKTW.

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