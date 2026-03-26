B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,666 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the February 26th total of 6,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 6,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

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About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm offers a broad suite of services designed to support corporate, institutional and private clients across the full spectrum of capital markets and advisory needs. Its core business activities encompass investment banking, asset management, valuation and appraisal services, turnaround and restructuring advisory, liquidation and auction services, and various financing solutions.

Since its founding in 1997 by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley, B.

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