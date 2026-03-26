Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Posts Earnings Results

Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptamer Group had a negative net margin of 201.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.92%.

Aptamer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APTA traded down GBX 0.02 on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.61. 8,420,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £16.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.70. Aptamer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.57.

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About Aptamer Group

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Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

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