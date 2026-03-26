U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.87 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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