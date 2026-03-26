Barclays Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $7.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $8.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.7%

TDOC opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The firm had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after buying an additional 1,325,106 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.