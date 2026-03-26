Penny Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

JetBlue Airways, Real Messenger, and Banco Bradesco are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—typically trading under $5 per share in the U.S. (and often under $1 in casual usage)—that are commonly listed on over-the-counter markets or small exchanges. They generally have low liquidity, high price volatility, limited public information, and a greater risk of manipulation and loss, making them speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Real Messenger (RMSG)

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Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD

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