Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Here are the key takeaways from Henry Boot’s conference call:

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Hallam Land delivered a standout year with a record 3,957 plots sold , average gross profit ~£11k–£11.4k per plot, stronger planning outcomes (c.11,000 plots submitted and ~4,200 consents) and a large landbank of ~106k plots that management values as >£1bn gross profit potential over time.

, average gross profit ~£11k–£11.4k per plot, stronger planning outcomes (c.11,000 plots submitted and ~4,200 consents) and a large landbank of ~106k plots that management values as >£1bn gross profit potential over time. Stonebridge materially underperformed in 2025 (185 completions vs 240–250 budget), drove an operating loss due to planning delays, build cost overruns and slow outlets; management has replaced senior staff and implemented a reset aiming for a small profit and 200–220 completions in 2026.

The Origin industrial JV and wider development pipeline are scaling well—>700k sq ft completed/committed with lettings ahead of plan, and near-term marquee projects (Golden Valley, Freeport 36, Duxford AvTech) supporting an expected rise in committed developments to ~£150m (group share).

Balance sheet remains conservative with NAV ~312p per share and all land held at cost, but net debt rose to £108m with gearing ~20% (slightly above target); management expects H2-weighted disposals to reduce gearing and held the final dividend flat.

Group efficiency measures (Future Ways of Working) reduced central headcount by 23% and cut central overheads by ~20% in 2025, and management will refresh medium?term capital?employed and return targets in 2026 following a borrowing reclassification.

Henry Boot Price Performance

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 172.72 on Thursday. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 170 and a twelve month high of GBX 249.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.61. The company has a market capitalization of £231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 326 price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

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Henry Boot Company Profile

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Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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