Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on C. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $114.47 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Citigroup News

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Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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