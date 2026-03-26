CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE CNH opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 11.36. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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