Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2026 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 550 to GBX 575. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a GBX 540 price target on the stock, up from GBX 430.

3/10/2026 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 540 to GBX 550. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a GBX 390 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 483 per share, for a total transaction of £12,925.08. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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