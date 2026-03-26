Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $714,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $213.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $240.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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