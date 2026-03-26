Kopp Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Kopp Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

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Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.00. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.25% and a negative net margin of 483.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $70,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. William Blair started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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