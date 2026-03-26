Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.