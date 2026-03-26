Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,382,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,169,000 after purchasing an additional 422,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,643,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,012,000 after buying an additional 1,620,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $708,366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,447,000 after buying an additional 212,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,491,000 after buying an additional 84,757 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Targa Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on TRGP to $280 and reiterated a “buy” rating, giving the stock meaningful upside relative to recent levels. UBS raises PT to $280

UBS raised its price target on TRGP to $280 and reiterated a “buy” rating, giving the stock meaningful upside relative to recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist/Truist Securities initiated/upped coverage on Targa with a buy/strong?buy stance and a roughly $279 price target, adding another institutional endorsement supporting the stock. Truist initiates coverage

Truist/Truist Securities initiated/upped coverage on Targa with a buy/strong?buy stance and a roughly $279 price target, adding another institutional endorsement supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors published a broad set of estimate updates: they raised several near?term and long?term forecasts (examples: Q1/Q2 2026, FY2026 and FY2028 estimates were nudged higher), signaling upside to multi?year earnings expectations. US Capital Advisors estimate changes

US Capital Advisors published a broad set of estimate updates: they raised several near?term and long?term forecasts (examples: Q1/Q2 2026, FY2026 and FY2028 estimates were nudged higher), signaling upside to multi?year earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: That same US Capital Advisors report included downgrades to certain quarters (notably Q3/Q4 2026) and a lower FY2027 outlook vs. their prior view — a near?term earnings tempering that could weigh on sentiment. US Capital Advisors cuts to some quarters/FY2027

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TRGP opened at $245.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $311,618.70. Following the sale, the director owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,677,654.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 24,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $5,934,309.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,640,757.34. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,929 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,134. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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