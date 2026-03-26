Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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