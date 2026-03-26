Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 334,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed FTC insulin-pricing settlement narrows a large antitrust/legal overhang for Caremark; CVS and FTC staff provided responses as part of the agreement and Caremark has denied wrongdoing — this clarification can lower uncertainty for investors. Read More.

Proposed FTC insulin-pricing settlement narrows a large antitrust/legal overhang for Caremark; CVS and FTC staff provided responses as part of the agreement and Caremark has denied wrongdoing — this clarification can lower uncertainty for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Settlement leaves UnitedHealth as the sole remaining defendant in the government’s PBM antitrust suit, shifting regulatory focus away from CVS and removing a major source of company-specific litigation risk. Read More.

Settlement leaves UnitedHealth as the sole remaining defendant in the government’s PBM antitrust suit, shifting regulatory focus away from CVS and removing a major source of company-specific litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and buy-case commentary remain in place — TD Cowen and other commentators have reaffirmed buy ratings and higher price targets, and dividend/valuation narratives are being cited as a buying opportunity by some commentators. Read More.

Analyst support and buy-case commentary remain in place — TD Cowen and other commentators have reaffirmed buy ratings and higher price targets, and dividend/valuation narratives are being cited as a buying opportunity by some commentators. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups present CVS as a discounted, dividend-supported long-term buy; useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move near-term price without catalysts. Read More.

Several bullish write-ups present CVS as a discounted, dividend-supported long-term buy; useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move near-term price without catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Report alleges CVS overbilled federal programs by roughly $600M in a scheme similar to one in Ohio — if the claim proceeds to enforcement or settlement it could create material financial and reputational damage. Read More.

Report alleges CVS overbilled federal programs by roughly $600M in a scheme similar to one in Ohio — if the claim proceeds to enforcement or settlement it could create material financial and reputational damage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: State-level policy risk: a pharmacy bill that could force a conflict between CVS retail vs. PBM businesses is gaining traction; CVS has spent heavily on ads to fight the bill, highlighting escalating political/regulatory costs. Read More. Read More.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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