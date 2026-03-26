nVent Electric PLC $NVT is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,875 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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