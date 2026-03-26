National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $276.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $282.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 500 is boosting demand for the stock as index funds and ETFs adjust holdings — a structural buyer that can support higher prices. As Vertiv Joins S&P 500

Inclusion in the S&P 500 is boosting demand for the stock as index funds and ETFs adjust holdings — a structural buyer that can support higher prices. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv agreed to acquire ThermoKey, expanding its heat-rejection and cooling portfolio for AI-ready data centers — a strategic tuck-in that strengthens product offering and addressable market in high-growth AI infrastructure. Vertiv to Acquire ThermoKey

Vertiv agreed to acquire ThermoKey, expanding its heat-rejection and cooling portfolio for AI-ready data centers — a strategic tuck-in that strengthens product offering and addressable market in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced four new/expanded manufacturing facilities in the Americas to increase capacity for infrastructure, power and rack systems — this supports faster delivery and scale for AI/data-center demand. Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

Vertiv announced four new/expanded manufacturing facilities in the Americas to increase capacity for infrastructure, power and rack systems — this supports faster delivery and scale for AI/data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: HSBC initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $325 price target, providing fresh sell?side validation and a ~18% upside reference point for investors. HSBC Initiates with Buy

HSBC initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $325 price target, providing fresh sell?side validation and a ~18% upside reference point for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple retail/coverage pieces (Zacks, Yahoo trending articles) highlight momentum and investor interest — these drive attention and flows but are less directly catalytic than index inclusion, M&A or capacity moves. Zacks Momentum Coverage

Multiple retail/coverage pieces (Zacks, Yahoo trending articles) highlight momentum and investor interest — these drive attention and flows but are less directly catalytic than index inclusion, M&A or capacity moves. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~42.6% in March to ~8.9M shares (about 2.5% of float). While the short percentage is still modest, the jump increases potential volatility and the risk of short-term squeezes or amplified downside on negative news.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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