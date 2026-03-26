Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,904.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 568,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,601,000 after buying an additional 549,686 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after buying an additional 318,953 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,115,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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