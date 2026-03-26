Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 877.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.

Key Netflix News

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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