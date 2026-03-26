Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,929 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,479,000 after purchasing an additional 562,205 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 147,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,992.64. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 4.5%

ESI stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. CJS Securities raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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