Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,767 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 26th total of 142,080 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

Psyence Biomedical stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.36. Psyence Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Psyence Biomedical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Psyence Biomedical has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Psyence Biomedical

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Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

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