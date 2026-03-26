Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 28.4% – What’s Next?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 18.30. 223,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 138,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25.

Checkit Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.59.

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About Checkit

(Get Free Report)

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

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