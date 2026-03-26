Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Down 48.0% in March

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,618 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 12,725 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Snail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Snail alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Snail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snail Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Snail by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Snail has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Snail had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snail will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a digital entertainment company focused on the development, publishing and operation of free-to-play online games for PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of genres that include massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), strategy titles, and casual mobile games. Snail manages its games throughout the entire lifecycle, providing design, development, server hosting and community support services to engage players worldwide.

Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Snail has expanded its footprint with regional offices in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.