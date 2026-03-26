Short Interest in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Decreases By 47.7%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,044 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 26th total of 9,650 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IBLC stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap. IBLC was launched on Apr 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.