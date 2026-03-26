Alcoa Highlights Strong Early 2026 Start, Tariff Moves and $1B Asset Monetization Plan at JPMorgan Conf.

Executives from Alcoa (NYSE:AA) outlined the company’s operating footprint, early 2026 performance, and key strategic priorities during a fireside chat at JPMorgan’s industrial conference. Management also addressed the potential market impacts of Middle East disruptions, U.S. tariffs, and the company’s plans for asset monetization and longer-term operational improvements.

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Business overview and operating footprint

Alcoa described itself as an integrated aluminum company with two segments: Alumina and Aluminum. In 2025, the company recorded “just under” $13 billion in revenue. The Alumina segment includes five bauxite mines and five alumina refineries, with annual production of about 40 million metric tons of bauxite and about 10 million metric tons of alumina. In Aluminum, Alcoa consumes roughly 40% of the alumina it produces and operates 11 smelters, which management said are primarily located near customer end markets.

First-quarter 2026 outlook updates and near-term financial items

The company said its smelting system runs on, with limited exposure to energy prices due to long-term contracts.

Management said Alcoa has had a “strong start” to 2026, with stable operations and progress on strategic initiatives, aiming to capture the benefit of high metal prices in profitability. The company provided several items affecting the first quarter:

Australia mining approvals framework: Alcoa said agreements to modernize the mining approvals framework in Australia included a $19 million post-earnings adjustment charge recorded in Q4 2025. The non-recurrence in Q1 2026 reduces a prior outlook from $30 million unfavorable to $11 million unfavorable .

Alcoa said agreements to modernize the mining approvals framework in Australia included a recorded in Q4 2025. The non-recurrence in Q1 2026 reduces a prior outlook from . Aluminum shipment timing: Aluminum shipments are expected to be about 30,000 metric tons lower than anticipated as Alcoa proactively repositions inventory into the U.S. to optimize margins and minimize tariffs. The company characterized this as a timing difference, expected to reduce Q1 revenue by about $150 million and delay about $30 million of EBITDA recognition until product is sold to end customers. Management emphasized this is not a sign of weak demand.

Aluminum shipments are expected to be about than anticipated as Alcoa proactively repositions inventory into the U.S. to optimize margins and minimize tariffs. The company characterized this as a timing difference, expected to reduce Q1 revenue by about and delay about until product is sold to end customers. Management emphasized this is a sign of weak demand. Metal-linked energy contracts: Aluminum revenue is expected to be lower by approximately $60 million due to increases in LME and the Midwest premium affecting metal-linked energy contracts that are accounted against revenue. Management said the EBITDA impact is already incorporated in sensitivities, so no additional EBITDA adjustment is needed.

Aluminum revenue is expected to be lower by approximately due to increases in LME and the Midwest premium affecting metal-linked energy contracts that are accounted against revenue. Management said the EBITDA impact is already incorporated in sensitivities, so no additional EBITDA adjustment is needed. Below EBITDA items: Currency gains and other income were $50 million through the end of February .

Currency gains and other income were . Tax outlook: At current prices, management expects Q1 operational tax expense of about $45 million to $55 million, citing a shift in profit mix from Alumina (higher tax rates in Australia and Brazil) to Aluminum (lower tax rates in North America and Europe).

Middle East disruptions and market impacts

Management discussed the effects of disruptions in the Middle East on aluminum and alumina markets. The company noted that Gulf smelters produce just under 7 million metric tons of aluminum, about 9% of global supply and more than 20% of supply excluding China. During the discussion, Alcoa referenced curtailments and shipment disruptions at regional producers, and said it is seeing an immediate impact in the form of higher LME prices and higher regional premiums.

On raw materials, management said two-thirds of Gulf smelters rely on imported alumina that may have difficulty arriving, and one refinery in the region is fully dependent on externally sourced bauxite. The company said navigation issues around the Strait are also affecting flows.

For Alcoa specifically, the company said it has long-term alumina supply contracts into the Gulf, totaling about 4 million metric tons annually, representing about a third of Alcoa’s alumina shipments into that region. Management said this dynamic is influencing alumina pricing, noting the market was already in oversupply and that volumes that would have gone to the Middle East are finding homes elsewhere, “most of that probably” moving into China.

Alcoa also said it has seen an uptick in customer inquiries for the second quarter and the second half of 2026 from customers concerned about supply from Middle East smelters, and it expects additional spot orders to help later in the year. Management added that while it has not yet seen operational impacts to its own raw materials, it anticipates potential pressure from higher freight costs if the conflict is prolonged.

Tariffs, China capacity, and restart considerations

On U.S. tariffs, Alcoa said the current environment is “not harmful any longer” for the company. Management attributed this to the rise in the Midwest premium, which it said is fully covering tariff costs on Canadian tons and is also benefiting U.S. production. The company said it has not seen demand destruction among its customers, and described market fundamentals as strong, with low inventories and constrained supply.

Regarding China, management said it continues to see compliance with the 45 million metric ton production cap, while noting reports of some smelters producing above capacity without adding nameplate capacity. Alcoa expects China to continue building aluminum capacity outside the country, including in Indonesia and India, and said global demand is strong enough to require additional supply.

When asked about restarting idled capacity, management cited its curtailed line at Warrick, Indiana (about 50,000 metric tons), estimating a restart would cost about $100 million and would require securing energy. The company said it is hesitant to make restart decisions based solely on tariff structures.

Strategic initiatives: transformation sites, operations, permitting, and technology

Alcoa reiterated a plan discussed at its November investor day to monetize $500 million to $1 billion of assets by 2030 through “transformation sites,” which include 10 priority former operations (smelters, refineries, and mine sites). Management said interest from data center developers is strong due to the energy infrastructure at former smelter sites, and that Alcoa is exploring deal structures that could include upfront cash, payment streams, and end-of-project cash. The company said it expects to announce one effort “in the next couple months,” with two more following.

Management clarified that the $500 million to $1 billion target does not include the Kwinana property in Western Australia, which it said could represent additional value in the early 2030s after remediation work.

Operationally, management highlighted record production in 2025 at five smelters and one refinery, and said 2026 focus areas include:

Alumar smelter: After instability and two power outages in December, production fell to about 80% from the mid-90% range. Management said the site has been restabilized and it is working to add pots back through 2026, with cost reduction still a priority.

After instability and two power outages in December, production fell to about from the mid-90% range. Management said the site has been restabilized and it is working to add pots back through 2026, with cost reduction still a priority. San Ciprián: The smelter ramp is “going extremely well,” already above 90%, with a goal to reach full capacity by mid-2026. The company said it remains hedged through 2027 and is seeking a long-term power contract. Under a viability agreement, Alcoa said it must run the smelter through 2027 and aims for the smelter’s cash generation to offset refinery losses, with a near-term goal of cash neutrality for the complex. The refinery is running at about half capacity and faces a residue storage limitation expected to be reached in the early 2030s, prompting evaluation of options.

In Western Australia permitting, Alcoa said it expects ministerial approvals for state permits related to Myara North and Holyoake by the end of 2026. Separately, it described a federal framework agreement under the EPBC Act that includes a strategic assessment through 2045, a national interest exemption to provide continuity during the assessment, and enforceable undertakings including an AUD 36 million payment related to past mining and clearing practices. Management said that once higher-grade bauxite is accessed following the mine move (with benefits starting in 2029), it expects about 1 million metric tons of alumina volume uplift and about $15 to $20 per ton in savings, with 2030 described as the first full year of benefits.

On technology and critical materials, Alcoa said it is collaborating with the U.S., Australian, and Japanese governments to build a gallium plant co-located at its Wagerup refinery. The facility is expected to produce about 100 tons of gallium, which management said is “almost 10%” of global supply. The company said the project is not material financially and is being pursued largely at government request for national security supply objectives; timing has not been announced. Alcoa also provided an update on ELYSIS, noting a commercial-scale cell milestone at the end of 2025 at Rio Tinto’s Alma smelter and stating it expects to continue R&D investment but does not foresee material ELYSIS-related CapEx this decade.

Finally, on balance sheet and capital allocation, management said it ended 2025 at the high end of its $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion adjusted net debt target and repaid about $140 million of debt, with another potential deleveraging action involving about $220 million of notes that are economically redeemable. The company reiterated a capital allocation framework spanning portfolio actions, shareholder returns, and growth projects, stating that growth investments must exceed its cost of capital and be tied to customer demand, with Norway cited as one example under evaluation related to recycled content for auto customers.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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