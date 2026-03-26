The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SIGCY) to “Strong-Buy”

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SIGCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGCY opened at C$15.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.25. SIG Group has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.32.

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About SIG Group

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SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022.

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