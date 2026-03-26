The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SIGCY) to “Strong-Buy”

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SIGCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIGCY opened at C$15.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.25. SIG Group has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.32.
About SIG Group
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