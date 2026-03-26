Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.86. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $160.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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