Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUNS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunrise Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.38.

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Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Sunrise Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.29% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 100,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 585,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,401.40. This trade represents a 20.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,628 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 446,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 133,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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