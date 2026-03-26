Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 47.5%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,528 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 26th total of 20,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Price Performance

LDRT stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

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The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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