Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 47.5%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,528 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 26th total of 20,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Price Performance
LDRT stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.
About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF
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