Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,363 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Target by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

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Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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