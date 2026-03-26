BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Critical Survey

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greystone Logistics and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 10 9 0 2.40

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus target price of $107.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.13 $2.35 million ($0.04) -7.15 BJ’s Wholesale Club $21.46 billion 0.61 $578.38 million $4.38 22.98

This table compares Greystone Logistics and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics -1.86% -4.88% -2.10% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.70% 27.55% 7.90%

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Greystone Logistics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

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Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

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BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

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