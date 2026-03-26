Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,120 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 21,658 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCOR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 156,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 909,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 312,938 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,513. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

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The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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