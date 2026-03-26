iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 235,510 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 26th total of 516,376 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 204,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP now owns 783,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 269,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 1,900,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Malaysian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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