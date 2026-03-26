Head to Head Analysis: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares J d Wetherspoon and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J d Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -1.37% -0.63% -0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J d Wetherspoon and Kura Sushi USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J d Wetherspoon $2.76 billion 0.37 $88.36 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $282.76 million 2.87 -$1.90 million ($0.33) -203.03

J d Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for J d Wetherspoon and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J d Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Sushi USA 1 5 5 0 2.36

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than J d Wetherspoon.

Risk & Volatility

J d Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats J d Wetherspoon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J d Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

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