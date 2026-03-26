BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Up 115.8% in March

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,331 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the February 26th total of 3,861 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 108,264 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 2,013.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 944,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period.

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BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKCI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,433. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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