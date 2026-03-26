Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,531 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 26th total of 588,054 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,369,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,263,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,275,000 after buying an additional 1,106,051 shares in the last quarter. Financially in Tune LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,758,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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