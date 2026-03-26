Head to Head Analysis: Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) and CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and CocaCola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A CocaCola 27.34% 41.31% 12.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola HBC and CocaCola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 1 2 2 1 2.50 CocaCola 0 0 15 1 3.06

Volatility & Risk

CocaCola has a consensus target price of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given CocaCola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CocaCola is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CocaCola has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and CocaCola”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $13.13 billion 1.62 $1.06 billion N/A N/A CocaCola $47.94 billion 6.70 $13.11 billion $3.04 24.56

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola HBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of CocaCola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CocaCola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CocaCola beats Coca-Cola HBC on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola HBC

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Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About CocaCola

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The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

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