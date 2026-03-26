PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.5470. Approximately 1,016,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,334,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

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PagerDuty Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 35.30%.The company had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at $31,902,027.75. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 358,347 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

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PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

Further Reading

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