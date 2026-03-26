Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 237,444 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 937.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,444 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $2,238,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,891.47. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 455,191 shares of company stock valued at $33,299,206 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of QSR opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 110.17%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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